Details Behind The Elite's Reported Vote Between AEW Offer & WWE Prospects

It was revealed earlier this week that Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page had signed new deals with All Elite Wrestling. It's said that The Elite agreed to stay with Tony Khan's promotion after having a vote. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that vote "changed at times" due to emotional factors. However, AEW's significant contract offer and schedule became key factors in their decision.

Regarding inking new deals, a member of The Elite allegedly said, "They've all been executed very, very recently. There were a lot of things to consider this time around, but we're all happy with how it ended up."

Additionally, wrestling agent Barry Bloom had specifically told The Young Bucks that the offer AEW had put forward was, as far as he knew, "the highest guarantee any tag team in pro wrestling history had ever gotten."

It's believed that AEW CEO Khan "put his money where his mouth was" with his offer, which instilled confidence in The Elite that Khan still saw great value in them. Furthermore, it was reportedly noted by the faction that they couldn't imagine another wrestling owner offering them the kind of money Khan put forward, so all four wrestlers were "positive on the offer."