The Elite Reportedly Voted To Decide Whether They'd Stay In AEW Or Join WWE

After a lengthy period of negotiations, it was announced yesterday that The Elite had signed new contracts with All Elite Wrestling, ensuring Tony Khan won't have to think of another fitting adjective that starts with "E" — at least not for another few years.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," journalist Dave Meltzer stated that all four members agreed they would stick together, leaving their destination up to a majority vote. Opinions, and votes, amongst the group reportedly changed over the course of negotiations, but all four eventually agreed to stay with AEW.

Additionally, Meltzer said he had heard about four-year deals being signed by all four, but neither he nor co-host Bryan Alvarez could confirm that number. The nature of AEW's schedule, as opposed to the more grueling schedule of WWE, was reportedly the critical factor for the four men in their decision to stay. While he wasn't sure of the exact day the contracts were signed, Meltzer believes the deals were put together several weeks ago.

Following the announcement of their new contracts, all four members of The Elite appeared on "AEW Dynamite" last night. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks faced Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh in a trios match. Following the match, "Hangman" Adam Page, along with Matt and Jeff Hardy, came to the aid of Omega and the Jackson brothers.

With less than four weeks until AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, possible match-ups for the members of The Elite are still up in the air. The group recently concluded a lengthy feud against the Blackpool Combat Club, and last night's episode didn't quite seem to set up what's next for the faction. However, it was teased that fans can expect to see The Elite on "AEW Collision" soon in addition to "Dynamite."