WWE SmackDown Preview 8/4: SummerSlam Go-Home Show, Sheamus Vs. LA Knight, More

The "WWE SmackDown" SummerSlam go-home show takes place this evening at the Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Jey Uso is set to appear on the blue brand show ahead of his Tribal Combat showdown with Roman Reigns tomorrow night. The stakes are high for that family clash, as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of "Tribal Chief" will be on the line. Uso thought he got the better of Reigns and Solo Sikoa on last week's show, but the duo ended up standing tall in the middle of the ring after delivering two vicious Samoan Spike/Spear combos.

Meanwhile, reigning WWE Women's Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair are scheduled to be in attendance before they face each other in a triple threat match for the women's belt at the SummerSlam premium live event. The trio have been feuding in recent weeks and will presumably get one last chance to address each other on the microphone before stepping into the ring tomorrow night at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

And lastly, LA Knight and Sheamus, who will enter the SummerSlam Battle Royal on Saturday night, are set to collide in one-on-one action. On-screen authority figure Adam Pearce made the match last week after Knight and Sheamus got into a backstage argument.