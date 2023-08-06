Samantha Irvin Reveals Which WWE Personality Has Inspired Her Own Career

There have been many iconic ring announcers over the years, and Samantha Irvin is currently on her way to etching her own name into the history books. However, she revealed to "Out Of Character" that it was Lillian Garcia that helped inspire her to pursue this line of work.

"She was the first person that made me realize, there can be singing in wrestling," Irvin said. "She just got up and sang the national anthem acapella on live TV. I was in seventh grade and I was mindblown, so I love Lillian. I used to always joke to my friends, 'You know one day I'm gonna be Lillian Garcia.'" Irvin, who also sings and got to perform the national anthem at Fenway Park recently, admits it makes her proud to be compared to Garcia by others. However, she also stressed that Garcia deserves all the respect from fans due to her career in the business. "When I met her, it was just warm fuzziness and happiness when I met her, it was such a wonderful day," Irvin said. "She gave me great advice and she gave me good feedback, she said I was doing a good job."

Irvin has earned praise for adding unique twists onto certain ring announcements such as for Chelsea Green or Imperium. That is something she took from past announcers, who all have their own phrases such as Howard Finkel saying, "Disqualification." "All these sounds unlock all these memories," Irvin said. "I just immediately start hearing what their voices sounded like and the moments that excited me as a fan. So, audibly Fink, Mr. McMahon, those are two voices that really molded my excitement for me as a child."



If you use any quotes for this article, please credit "Out Of Character" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.