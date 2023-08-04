Aiden English Doesn't Think He'll Ever Reunite With Miro In AEW

With Matthew Rehwoldt set to reunite with former tag team partner Simon Gotch next month, many wrestling fans have been curious to know if Rehwoldt — formerly known as Aiden English in WWE — would also rekindle the magic he once shared with current AEW star Miro. Speaking on "Haus of Wrestling," Rehwoldt discussed the possibility of reviving his partnership with Miro, which previously led to the rise of the "Rusev Day" gimmick in WWE.

While Rehwoldt is open to the idea of working with Miro again, he isn't sure how their onscreen alliance would pan out creatively. "I'll be honest, I have not spoken with him in quite some time. He kind of keeps to himself a lot these days. But again, I am not opposed to it. I did make a semi-popular YouTube video, at the time I was like, 'Rusev Day will never happen again.' And I still to this day do kind of agree with that to a point," Rehwoldt said. "I don't think it would be a good idea to take that and like — a lot people say like, 'Oh, do Miro Day in AEW,' and I'm like, 'You think that's a good idea?'"

"Creatively, I don't think it's a good idea. Working with Miro again in some way, shape, or form make it something evolved and new? Hell yeah, why not? I think the guy's incredibly talented. I do think there's some good chemistry with us, but I'm always not a huge fan, especially in that regard of taking it from one to the other, I think it will feel watered down." Following his release from WWE in 2020, Rehwoldt said he briefly talked with AEW about potentially working there, but nothing concrete ever emerged. Shortly after Miro received his release that same year, he officially made the jump to AEW, where he later rebranded himself into "The Redeemer."

