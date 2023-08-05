GCW My Name Is 2023 Results 8/4: Jeff Hardy Appears

Game Changer Wrestling presented My Name Is 2023 from Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. The show got underway with reigning JCW Champion and GCW Tag Team Champion Jordan Oliver defeating Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, Adrian Alanis, Rico Gonzalez, and Caleb Konley in a six-way scramble.

Former GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich overcame Alec Price in the second match of the night. Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku then got the better of Ciclope and Miedo Extremo in a tag team clash.

Two singles matches came next, with Komander beating Joey Janela and Sawyer Wreck overcoming Parrow with help from Janela. John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley then emerged victorious against Second Gear Crew's 1 Called Manders and Mance Warner in a deathmatch. A second deathmatch immediately followed, with Cole Radrick picking up the win against Crazy King.

The action continued with BUSSY (EFFY and Allie Katch) defeating August Matthews and Davey Bang. And in the main event, Blake Christian retained the GCW World Championship against Mike Bailey. Christian took advantage after delivering a low blow while the referee was knocked down. The champion finished Bailey off with a Curb Stomp moments later.

Jeff Hardy headed down to the ring after that title clash — it was previously announced that "The Charismatic Enigma" would be in attendance. Hardy delivered a Twist of Fate to Christian after Slamovich appeared. Nick Gage then made his way out to the ring and briefly interacted with Hardy and the fans to close the show.