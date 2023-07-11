Jeff Hardy Booked For GCW Debut In August

AEW star Jeff Hardy is set to make his Game Changer Wrestling debut next month. The company announced today (via Twitter) that Hardy will appear at the August 4 show in Detroit, Michigan — just a day before WWE SummerSlam. Additionally, in a separate event following the wrestling show, Hardy will be performing music live at the same venue, with separate admission required.

This appearance will feature Hardy's first independent match in over a year. Last year, the AEW performer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Hardy eventually pled no contest, took some considerable time off and, according to his brother Matt, worked hard to get sober. Jeff has since returned to AEW television, last competing in a match against Austin and Colten Gunn on the June 21 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Hardy's opponent for the GCW show has yet to be announced, with other stars advertised including Nick Gage, Blake Christian, and Allie Katch and EFFY of Bussy. Lio Rush will take on "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Joey Janela is set to face Komander.

GCW's August 4 show is set to take place at Harpos in Detroit, Michigan. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET, and fans will be able to watch the action from home live on the FiteTV+ streaming service.