Sheamus Wishes Some Of Roman Reigns' Screentime Would Go To The Rest Of WWE's Roster

The trials and tribulations of The Bloodline have become the central focus of "WWE SmackDown" for the majority of 2023. This has been good for Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, temporarily Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and obviously Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns himself.

"I feel like he's made the most of the opportunity he's had," Sheamus told Daily Mail in a new interview, "but I feel like there's guys on the roster begging for that amount of time to tell their own stories and that's one of the only things that's going."

According to the former WWE Champion, at a recent "WWE SmackDown" in Madison Square Garden, Roman's segment with his cousins went twenty minutes over their allotted time, which drastically shortened Sheamus's WWE United States Championship match against Austin Theory, noting how difficult a match like that can be when it has been reduced to by such a large amount.

"It's definitely benefited him a lot and Heyman and the story they have to tell, all within that family and stuff," Sheamus admitted, "but as I said there's plenty of other people on the roster that could do with story time as well. I'm not taking anything away from him, I'm just saying."

Sheamus is set to compete at SummerSlam in the titular Battle Royal, which will be sponsored by Slim Jim. Also confirmed for the match are Tomasso Ciampa, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis, Chad Gable, Grayson Waller, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Santos Escobar, Butch, Ridge Holland and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.