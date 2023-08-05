Tribal Combat Reportedly Set To Main Event WWE Summerslam, Full Match Order Revealed

The full match order for Saturday's WWE Premium Live Event, SummerSlam, has been revealed by PWInsider Elite as well as Fightful Select. As many fans likely suspected, the main event will be the Tribal Combat match between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Both that title and the title of Tribal Chief will be on the line.

We already knew that the first match to kick off WWE's biggest PLE of the summer will be Logan Paul versus Ricochet. PWI and Fightful claim that will be followed by the third match between Brock Lensar versus Cody Rhodes, and then the SummerSlam Battle Royal, which will see fan-favorite LA Knight as one of the participants. The fourth match will see former tag team partners-turned-rivals Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler face off, while the fifth bout will see GUNTHER defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Finally, we will have the three main events: Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship match against Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Asuka defending the WWE Women's Championship against former champions Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, and Reigns vs. Uso.