Former Women's Tag Champ Kairi Sane Reportedly Signs New Deal To Return To WWE

WWE could be about to pull off a major signing for the first time in months, with a new report indicating former Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is set to return to the company after over 18 months away. The 34-year-old Japanese standout has been working for Stardom and NJPW since her departure from WWE, but announced back in March that she had entered free agency.

Despite being linked with a potential move to AEW, Sane will be back on deck with WWE in the coming weeks according to PWInsider Elite (subscription required). The report indicates that Sane's return to WWE programming could be imminent, with the potential for an appearance at Saturday night's SummerSlam premium live event in Detroit not out of the question. Given her storied history alongside Asuka as part of the Kabuki Warriors tag team, Sane could slot straight into the top storyline on "WWE SmackDown" with relative ease and add another interesting layer to the title scene.

Sane was contracted with WWE from 2017 until her exit in 2021, becoming a prominent fixture on "NXT" and winning the "NXT" Women's Championship. Upon her promotion to the main roster in 2019, Sane was immediately partnered with "The Empress of Tomorrow" and formed their exciting tag team, capturing the titles in October from the duo of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.