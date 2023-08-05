Kris Statlander Defeats Mercedes Martinez, Retains TBS Championship On AEW Collision

Kris Statlander has continued her dominant run since returning from a serious knee injury, retaining her TBS Championship against experienced campaigner Mercedes Martinez on the August 5 episode of "AEW Collision." The 27-year-old hasn't missed a beat since coming back at Double or Nothing earlier this year, successfully defending her title against the likes of Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie and becoming a valuable addition to the AEW women's roster.

Martinez gained control early in the bout with a series of brutal strikes and holds. The hard-hitting offence wasn't limited to Martinez however, with the champ hitting back with a flurry of her own punches and elbows to create some distance, before hitting a stiff backbreaker on the outside. Statlander took to the top rope but was immediately shut down by the challenger, who hit a devastating German suplex for a two-count. But Statlander quickly bounced back and produced a picture-perfect driver for a two-count of her own.

Down the home stretch, Martinez rolled up Statlander and nearly escaped with the title, but it was the TBS Champion who bounced back with a roll-up of her own to score the victory. After the match, Martinez took out her frustrations following the defeat before Diamante came out to seemingly make the save — but it was all a ruse and the ROH star turned heel, aligning with Martinez before the pair were ran off by Willow Nightingale.