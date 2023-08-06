GUNTHER Says On-Screen Interaction With WWE HOFer Honky Tonk Man Wouldn't Benefit Him

As of this writing, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is three days away from surpassing Pedro Morales' 424-day reign as champion. Assuming "The Ring General" can hold on to the title until then, he will officially secure the record for the second-longest Intercontinental Championship reign, behind only that of WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man, who accumulated a staggering reign of 453 days. With GUNTHER inching closer to the historical record, many WWE fans have been curious if he had any interest in appearing in an on-screen segment, or even a possible match, with Honky Tonk Man.

"No, I don't think so," GUNTHER said in an interview with Metro UK, "I think he had his time, he's still got the record — it's not broken, we will see what happens," GUNTHER said. "I think I operate on a different level than him when it comes to what we do in the ring. I think my presentation's very different, and also how I carry myself. I think it would just not be a good fit. I don't think anybody would benefit from that."

While GUNTHER isn't particularly interested in sharing the ring with the Honky Tonk Man, he brought out his full arsenal during last night's title defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam. "The Scottish Warrior" unleashed a hard-hitting offense in the title bout, but in the end, it wasn't enough to dethrone the laser-focused GUNTHER, who delivered a massive powerbomb to secure the pinfall and retain his Intercontinental Championship.