Arn Anderson Shares The Advice He Received From WWE HOFer Paul Orndorff

While one wouldn't think to associate Arn Anderson with "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, the two wrestling legends have quite a bit of history together. On-screen, Anderson, along with The Four Horsemen, was part of the angle that "ended" Orndorff's wrestling career during a late 1995 episode of "WCW Monday Nitro." But most importantly, Orndorff was an instrumental part in influencing Anderson during the early years of "The Enforcer's" career.

On the latest episode of "ARN," Anderson revealed one of the earliest discussions he had with Orndorff when both were working for Georgia Championship Wrestling — just before Orndorff began his run in WWE. The advice "Mr. Wonderful" gave Anderson is something the WWE Hall of Famer says he kept with him for the rest of his career.

"We'd been on a week of a 10-day loop up in Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, and some of those places," Anderson said. "And he said, 'Do you got a minute?' And I said, 'For sure.' He said 'I've kind of been watching you. I see you've been doing all the right things. How long you been in the business?' I told him, and he said, 'You're doing all the right things. I've been keeping my eye on you. I want you to always remember something.'

"He said, 'In this business, it's very competitive. It's a pretty cutthroat business too. But, if you can work and talk, you cannot be denied. And if you stay in the gym and keep yourself looking like an athlete, they cannot deny you, no matter what. So work, talk, keep yourself in the gym, keep an athletic look, and they cannot deny that you're heading for success.'"

