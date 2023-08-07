Kevin Owens On Wrestling In Front Of Canadian Audiences In WWE

WWE is preparing to head back to Canada for several dates across the country, and Kevin Owens is excited to be back in his home country to compete in front of the fans. He explained to Toronto Sun that it does provide a unique experience for those who are from the country.

"I've tried to explain this to other wrestlers, I've tried to explain it to management even and they don't really quite grasp it," he said. "But if you go to the U.S. and you're in whatever state — let's say you're in Minneapolis and there's somebody from Minnesota — fans react to the hometown guy and they get a good reaction, but it's not like Canada."

Canadian fans proved just how electric they can be during Sami Zayn's main event match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, which took place in Montreal. It felt like the entire nation was behind him, and Owens pushed the idea that this is the case regardless of where they go in Canada.

"You show up anywhere in Canada, whether it be in B.C. or Saskatchewan or anywhere, the crowd will go nuts like you're a hometown guy. We're just like one big hometown. And if you watch the shows, you feel that," he said. "Me and Sami got amazing receptions in Montreal, but we got them In Ottawa, we got them in Winnipeg, we got them in Calgary. We get them in Vancouver, we get them everywhere."

Owens believes it isn't just them that gain that treatment either, and the only thing he can compare it to is how fans react to Shinsuke Nakamura when he is in Japan as he is always treated well no matter where they are in the country.