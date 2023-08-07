Why Ethan Page Says AEW's Dan Lambert Is One Of The Best Performers In Wrestling

Dan Lambert first appeared for All Elite Wrestling in July 2021. The founder of the American Top Team mixed martial arts gym went on to become the on-screen manager of Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky). Page spoke highly of Lambert — who no longer appears for Tony Khan's promotion – during a recent panel at Terrificon.

"Dan Lambert is one of the greatest professional wrestling performers that I've ever worked with," Page said. "And he has, I don't know, no formal training or anything like that. He was kind of just thrown into the deep end.

"He is one of the best promos, one of the best characters, one of the best minds, and he's a true historian with wrestling. He knows his stuff. He's a big fan. He's been going to shows since he was, I guess, eight years old or something like that, so that was a long a** time ago.

"But with Dan Lambert, he's committed to everything. He's such a fan of professional wrestling that it would kill him to not give his best performance, so I can't say enough good things about Dan."

