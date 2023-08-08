Booker T Says He Was Wrong About WWE NXT Star

Former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee has made believers out of even his most ardent skeptics recently. Booker T wasn't sold on him at first, but he's certainly taken notice of the Superstar in recent times.

"Such a performer man, that dude is such an extraordinary talent," Booker T said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "Wes Lee didn't have my vote when I first came to NXT."

Booker said that Lee simply wasn't on his radar when he first started his time as a "WWE NXT" broadcaster. However, watching the performer has turned the Hall of Famer into a fan.

"I thought he was a one-dimensional guy who was gonna go out there and do flips and pretty much that was it," Booker explained. "But...you can tell Wes Lee's been in a fight before. You can tell he's been in a couple scraps and his performance definitely tells me that, so when he goes out and do it the way he has over the past three, four, five months, good god man, he's been delivering some of the most awesome performances, so I give Wes Lee top notch."

Booker is later asked whether Lee has "outgrown" the NXT North American Championship. Booker doesn't think that's the case, though, especially in the midst of his twin rivalries with Mustafa Ali and current North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

"He's a young guy," Booker continued, "it's a lot of growth." The former WWE United States Champion is skeptical about Lee graduating to a match against NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes or Bron Breakker.

"For me," he said, "Wes Lee and the North American Championship is synonymous." Booker even thinks that Lee has a chance to solidify himself as the greatest North American Champion in NXT's history if he stays focused on the division.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.