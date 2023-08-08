Ricochet Wants To Start Using One Of Booker T's Signature Moves In WWE

Ricochet has one of the most exciting move sets in professional wrestling right now, with a myriad of thrilling high-flying moves at his disposal. However, he admitted to "Stay Busy" that he would like to add one of Booker T's classic moves to his arsenal.

"You know what I want to start doing? Booker T Axe Kick," he revealed. "I like just a nice kick to the back of the shoulders and neck, oh man I'm gonna start doing that because also, I am just a big fan of Booker T."

Ricochet admitted he likes to have a general plan of what he's doing inside the ring, but pointed out Mike Tyson's classic phrase, 'Everybody's got a plan until they get punched in the mouth,' which is why there is a need for unpredictability. This is why Ricochet isn't too concerned about any other flashy moves to his arsenal, as he just wants to be in a position where he knows what move he will do during each moment of the match.

"You literally have to be able to improvise, and I feel like that's where Ricochet really thrives, is the improvisation in the match," he said. "So, I feel like that's why if he's got to finish with the Shooting Star, he'll do the Shooting Star. If he's got to finish with the 630, if he's got to finish with the Recoil, if he's got to finish with something that's what he's going to finish with."

