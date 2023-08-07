Chad Gable Becomes No. 1 Contender For WWE Intercontinental Title On WWE Raw

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable humiliated Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER by beating his five-minute challenge on last week's "WWE Raw," and while GUNTHER re-started the match and ultimately got the win, Gable will have the opportunity not only to get his win back against "The Ring General," but also to take his title. On this week's "Raw," Gable won a four-way match to become #1 contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

The match, set up by Adam Pearce, also involved Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, and Ricochet. The match was fast and furious, with the advantage changing hands on numerous occasions, but in the end it was Gable who delivered a German suplex to Ciampa and bridged into the winning pinfall. It was a hometown victory for Gable, who hails from Monday's "Raw" host city, Minneapolis, and celebrated with his young son after the match. WWE is notorious for denying their talent hometown wins, but Gable bucked the trend and will now take on GUNTHER, who is approximately one month away from breaking the Honky Tonk Man's all-time record of 454 days as Intercontinental Champion.