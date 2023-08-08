Val Venis Reflects On Working With RTC, Wishes WWE Group Had Lasted Longer

Val Venis is best remembered as WWE's wrestling adult star, but for a brief period, he hung up his trunks and his prophylactics and joined the group Right To Censor.

"It was great," Venis said on "Brisco and Bradshaw" recently. "I think more it was that point in time and I'm sure you recall this, the Parental Television Council was attacking our advertisers. I think they got Coca-Cola to pull out of advertising 'WWE Raw' so it was something Vince was concerned about."

Venis said Vince decided to take all the controversial television characters like Venis and The Godfather and sand them down so they'd be clean and sanitized for the PTC out of spite, and the Right To Censor was born.

"From what I saw, I don't know why it didn't last longer than it did." Venis postulates that the waning power of the PTC over time contributed to the group's dissolution, after the council faded into the background, as it was only really designed to mock the media coverage of the PTC.

"It was a hell of a group," Venis said, noting that while everyone was fun to work with, he hated wrestling in long pants and a tie. "I sweat like a mofo when I work," Venis complained. "And it's easy to wash a set of kneepads and trunks every night after work, but to wash long pants and a shirt, it was brutal."

Venis was thrilled to be part of the RTC group, as was faction compatriot Ivory, who was thrilled to "sink her teeth" into the role.