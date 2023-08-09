AR Fox Taught Himself Wrestling Psychology By Studying Current WWE Star

AR Fox signed for All Elite Wrestling last year after spending numerous years working on the independent scene. The 35-year-old, who made his in-ring debut in 2007, has revealed that he learned the art of in-ring psychology by studying a former WWE Champion's matches.

"I don't wanna say this because I don't want other people to think it's that much of a thing, but I'm gonna say I taught myself," Fox said on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast. "I mean, I was obsessive with it. Very obsessive with it. I would say I learned a lot [of it] hands-on. Chris Hero helped me out a lot, and this is in one match when I've felt like I learned a lot.

"But yeah, I feel like I taught psychology to myself by watching it and really dissecting it. And not watching just anything but trying to watch the best guys. Not watching CZW and stuff, not a knock to them, but watching main events, pay-per-view matches, and watching a lot of old Ring of Honor.

"I feel like writing AJ Styles' matches [out] in full, it's seven [or] eight pages, everything that's happening. I'd write AJ Styles' matches out and I felt like it taught me psychology."

Fox faced the man he picked up the art of in-ring psychology from back in March 2014. The Mogul Embassy member was defeated by Styles in a one-on-one clash at Ultimate Wrestling Experience's Knight Of Glory III event.

