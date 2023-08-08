Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar's Immediate Future In WWE

The curtain came down on Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes' feud this past Saturday night at SummerSlam, with "The American Nightmare" picking up the win in their rubber match. After that trilogy clash, Lesnar raised the hand of the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner in the center of the ring. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has now provided an update on Lesnar's status.

"Brock was originally advertised on one of the pay-per-views later this year, but he's not gonna be on it," Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. "He's going to be gone for a while. No time soon, as far as [the] next four months or something like that ... I mean, he'll be back for [Wrestle]Mania season. He is coming back. So that's the situation with him."

Lesnar has been working a part-time schedule in WWE since returning to the organization in 2012. "The Beast" appears for the Stamford-based promotion on selected dates and only performs in a handful of matches per year.

Lesnar has been involved in six bouts so far this year. After entering the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match in January, the former WWE Champion lost to Bobby Lashley via DQ at Elimination Chamber. He then entered a brief rivalry with Omos, which led to a collision between the two titans on the second night of WrestleMania 39.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner began feuding with Rhodes on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 39.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.