The Young Bucks Discuss AEW Contract Negotiations, Considering WWE

It was revealed last week that The Elite's Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson had signed new deals with All Elite Wrestling. The Young Bucks opened up about The Elite's contract negotiations while appearing on the "Swerve City Podcast" show.

"It's funny because a lot of fans I'm sure — I don't read any of it — but I'm sure they're thinking, 'Oh, how unsurprising The Elite re-signed.' Bro, we didn't know if we were going to re-sign," Matt Jackson said. "We had no idea."

Matt said The Elite had agreed to stick together and negotiated their new deals as a group. He pointed out that the private voting the faction carried out before signing their new contracts did not always line up.

Matt said he and Nick were not always on the same page throughout the process. "There's many times where Matt just said, 'You know what? I have enough. I'm ready to just retire,'" Nick Jackson said. "I had to talk him out of that. I talked him out of retiring."

Nick confirmed that The Elite had inked "long-term" contracts with Tony Khan's promotion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Swerve City Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.