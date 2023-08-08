Kevin Nash Weighs In On CM Punk's Spray-Painted Real AEW World Title

During a recent episode of "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash weighed in on CM Punk using his own spray-painted AEW World Heavyweight Championship despite not being the legitimate champion.

"I didn't see it, so I don't have an opinion on it. It seemed to be effective then [25 years ago]. In Phil's defense, I think you can grab that hold after 25 years," Nash said.

His co-host Sean Oliver responded, "It's so iconic. It's not a hold. It's King Kong on top of the Empire State Building."

"Which they've done, what? Four times now?" Nash asked. "I really don't have a problem with it. I would be more entailed to think about when Shawn and Razor had the IC belts, and Shawn got suspended and they put the belt on Scott. They had a tournament, Scott won it, then we went to WrestleMania 10 and we had both the belts up there. I mean, it's straight edge. It's his gimmick."

Upon Punk's return on "AEW Collision" in June, he introduced a red bag that seemingly had the AEW World title that he vacated and never lost following All Out 2022. On July 29, Punk officially revealed the bag's contents and proceeded to spray paint a black "X" through the center of the title to indicate it as the "real" world title. The move was reminiscent of Hulk Hogan painting "NWO" on the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, which goes hand-in-hand with Punk imitating Hogan in the ring as of late.

On the August 5 "Collision," Punk successfully defended that title against Ricky Starks with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat serving as the special guest enforcer. Looking forward, though, it remains to be seen what's to come of Punk's "Real" World Championship.

