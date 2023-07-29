CM Punk Finally Lets Viewers See The Contents Of Bag On AEW Collision

After carrying around a bag with him since his return to AEW, CM Punk finally unveiled the mysterious contents on "AEW Collision" this week.

During an interview with the legendary Tony Schiavone in front of a raucous crowd at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, "The Best in the World" pulled an AEW World Championship belt from his bag. However, it wasn't just any replica title that anyone could get at the merch stand. This title was the one that Punk won from Jon Moxley at All Out 2022.

Upon revealing this prestigious item, Punk also declared that he is the real world champion (as opposed to MJF and his Big Burberry Belt) since he was never defeated for the title. And though he pointed out that his name and his blood are on it, the "Second City Saint" took an extra step to make sure everyone knew this belt was his by spray-painting a big black X over the center plate of the title. With this act, Punk also reminded everyone the X, which has represented him since 1997, means that he's straight edge and "straight edge means I'm better than you."

This prompted an appearance from "Absolute" Ricky Starks, who defeated Punk to win this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Since he also beat Punk last week in a tag team match, Starks declared that he should be the owner of that belt because of his victories over the veteran. Although in Punk's eyes, he was the victim of bad officiating. So his solution is to face off with his former ally once again, but this time with a special guest referee.

Now, on next week's edition of "Collision" from Greenville, South Carolina, Punk and Starks will face off again for the "real" world championship with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat as the special outside official.