WWE NXT Preview 8/8: Dominik Mysterio Defends North American Title, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" will see "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio put the "NXT" North American Championship on the line against Dragon Lee. The Judgment Day's Mysterio and reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley mocked Lee during a backstage segment at The Great American Bash last month. Notably, Lee will have Dom's father and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in his corner for this evening's title clash.

Meanwhile, Noam Dar will defend his "Heritage Cup" against Tyler Bate in a Heritage Rules match later. Although Nathan Frazer is the current "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion, former trophy holder Dar has been carrying around a duplicate version of the prize, with "The Scottish Supernova" claiming that he is still the rightful cup holder. Frazer defeated Oro Mensah, who was a replacement for Dar due to injury, for the trophy in June.

Axiom and Mustafa Ali are also set to collide tonight in a one-on-one battle. Both wrestlers will be looking to prove that they deserve a shot at the "NXT" North American Championship. Axiom and Ali argued in front of reigning champion "Dirty" Dom on last week's show.

And lastly, former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will take on Von Wagner in singles action. The two titans have been feuding in recent weeks and will now look to settle their differences in the ring.