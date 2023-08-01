Rey Mysterio To Back Dragon Lee In Title Match Against Dominik On WWE NXT

During Sunday's "NXT" Great American Bash event, North American Champion Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title against former champion Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. Of course, The Judgment Day member didn't do it alone, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley helped him retain the title. After his match, Dominik and Ripley caused a little bit of trouble, including at one point, "Dirty" Dom refusing to shake the hand of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. After that, he and Ripley berated Dragon Lee. Ripley called him a "wannabe Rey Mysterio" and Dominik called him "unoriginal" for looking like his father and called himself an "original."

On Tuesday's episode of "NXT," it was announced that Lee is going to get a match for the North American Title. Ripley revealed that she was "of course" going to be in Dom's corner, which led to Lee announcing that he is going to have Rey Mysterio in his corner, with Rey appearing in a video message to address his wayward son.

"I am proud to say that I'm coming next week to 'NXT,' to be in the corner of someone who I truly respect, the future of Lucha Libre, Dragon Lee," Rey said. "Hey, I hate to break it to you, but I'm going to have the best seat in the house and I can't wait when Dragon Lee takes away that North American Title."

Dominik Mysterio has held the North American Championship since the July 18 episode of "NXT." It is his first reign as a singles champion. He held the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship alongside his father in 2021.