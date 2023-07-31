Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Encounter HBK, Dragon Lee Backstage At WWE NXT GAB

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley had a busy Sunday. Mysterio retained the "NXT" North American title at the WWE "NXT" premium live event, Great American Bash, against former champion Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. Not surprisingly, the Women's World Champion, Ripley, helped Mysterio throughout the match, including putting Lee through a table and pulling Ali out of the ring when he was near a three-count after hitting the 450 Splash.

It's safe to say that whoever is Mysterio's next challenger for the title, will have to watch out for Ripley. Backstage "Dirty Dom" and "Mami" weren't the nicest either. When Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels went to shake the hand of Mysterio, he ignored him and Ripley pushed him away. The interaction ended with them walking away and Michaels shouting, "Daddy, should have spanked your a** when you were a kid."

As seen in the below video, Dragon Lee, also caught their wrath backstage. Ripley called him a "wannabe Rey Mysterio," while Dom called his dad a "hypocrite," because he only helps people who look like him and not an "original" like himself.

The North American Championship is Mysterio's first singles title in his WWE career. He won the title from Lee on the July 18 episode of "NXT," with help from Ripley and their other Judgment Day stablemates — Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Since winning the title, Mysterio has already defended it on the main roster, most recently against Sami Zayn on the July 24 episode of "Raw."