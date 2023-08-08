Backstage Update On Kairi Sane's Reported Return To WWE

It was reported earlier this week that former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Kairi Sane is expected to return to WWE in the near future. During the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that she has a couple of dates left in Japan.

While there is apparently more to the story that will not be made available until 2024, there are lots of moving parts in Japan right now, and that is ultimately what helped Sane make the decision to return to WWE. Sane herself had revealed she had multiple offers, which hints at AEW being interested in her, and while the company might've been more flexible in allowing Sane to still compete in Japan, she has ultimately chosen WWE.

Sane worked for WWE from 2016 to 2021, returning to Japan in 2020 to be an ambassador for the company. Since her original run with the promotion ended, she has been working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom, but she has been a free agent since March. Right now there is no confirmed date as to when Sane will be back in WWE, but it is expected to take place this year, with November being mentioned.

Sane thrived as both a singles and tag team act in WWE, which could lead to her reforming The Kabuki Warriors alongside Asuka. Considering WWE's current lack of depth in the women's tag team division, bringing former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions back together might not be the worst-case scenario overall, but she could also be used as a solo performer.