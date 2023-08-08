Why WWE's Logan Paul Says Pro Wrestling Is Harder Than Boxing

Logan Paul is still relatively new to the world of wrestling, making his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. But the internet personality was no stranger to the squared circle having participated in high-profile boxing bouts with the likes of KSI and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While Paul's boxing career boasts no wins to date, he still finds wrestling harder, which he opened up about during an interview with Stephen A. Smith. He justified that there is, of course, an inherent toughness needed to be a boxer and to have the desire to "kill someone in the ring". But he feels that comes with the territory, and the hard part about boxing is then assembling a mental strategy to overcome the opponent. Paul said that this feels more instinctual to him.

He then explained why wrestling requires greater mental dexterity, saying, "With wrestling, when I first started I couldn't believe how 360 degrees this business was. There are so many things to account for and the analogy I use is when I'm boxing, I'm worried about one person, the guy across from me right?"

Paul said, in wrestling, he has to worry about thousands of fans watching the action, with it being his job to make sure they have a good time. He also has to make sure that he successfully performs all of his moves, putting on a good physical performance as well as entertaining.

"It's like Broadway on steroids, like everyone in the WWE is so athletic and so talented in a different way that I never would have expected and I find the mental part of WWE way more taxing than boxing."

