Former WWE Official Mike Chioda Lists The Top 3 Events He's Ever Reffed

Few referees in professional wrestling history have been able to achieve more than Mike Chioda. During the latest "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," he reflected on the three biggest events he was involved in.

For him, the number one show that came to mind was the iconic 1992 SummerSlam PPV, which was a huge moment in WWE's history. This is something that all of the AEW officials are soon going to experience as well, and Chioda has admitted he would love to officiate another match at Wembley Stadium if the company asked.

"I am going to have to say one of the very early stages I've talked about is the '92 SummerSlam in Wembley Stadium, that was my first 82,000," he said. "Even though I didn't do the main event, Joey had the main event ... What a rush working in front of 82,000 people and the way that crowd was with all the horns, that was phenomenal."

Outside of that, it was getting to officiate two iconic WrestleMania matches that made history for the company. One of which took place at WrestleMania 18, while the other was the main event of WrestleMania 31, both of which created memorable moments for fans.

"I'm gonna have to go with Rock and Hogan in 2002," he said. "Then I'm probably going to have to with somewhere along the lines with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with the cash-in, Money in The Bank with Seth Rollins. So, those three right there are top."

