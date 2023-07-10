Mike Chioda Says He Would Love To Referee A Match In Wembley Stadium If AEW Asked

For the first time since SummerSlam 1992, professional wrestling will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London, England this summer thanks to All Elite Wrestling's All In London on August 27. Without a single match or talent announced yet, nearly 75,000 tickets have reportedly been sold so far and the event is on track to become the biggest non-WWE wrestling show in history. Naturally, everyone in the wrestling world both behind the scenes and in the stands wants to be there in person. And that includes longtime referee Mike Chioda.

During an episode of "Mailbag With Mike Chioda," the veteran official shared that he would be honored to be invited to All In by AEW to ref even one match at the event. If asked, he said he would respond quite quickly with a positive RSVP.

Chioda's answer isn't simply due to his desire to work again with the incredible talent of Tony Khan's company. In addition to being part of history once more, performing in Wembley would be incredibly nostalgic for Chioda because he was also part of the personnel at the last wrestling show in the arena. 31 years ago, he played an integral part in the iconic show that was headlined by the Intercontinental Championship match featuring "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith and Bret "Hitman" Hart.

Considering that Khan loves and respects the history of professional wrestling, he would certainly appreciate what it would mean to have Chioda as part of the AEW referee corps at All In London. Now, as the card comes together, hopefully, Khan keeps the former WWE senior official in mind as he assembles his crew.