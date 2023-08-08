Eric Bischoff Reveals What AEW & Tony Khan Can Learn From How WWE Handled LA Knight

LA Knight is the current fan favorite in WWE and this past Saturday, he outlasted 24 other WWE Superstars in the SummerSlam Battle Royal, sponsored by Slim Jim.

During the latest episode of Eric Bischoff's podcast, "83 Weeks," he talked about the WWE Premium Event and Knight, where the former "Raw" General Manager shared how felt that AEW CEO Tony Khan could learn from how WWE and not do "internet booking."

"Where does it go from there? Downhill, that's where he goes from there," said Bischoff about what would happen if Knight won the world title. "Let him grow into that role, much like what they're doing with Cody. They're forcing the audience to demand it, that's why it's called, 'getting someone over,' you morons!"

Bischoff believes that kind of booking lets promoters take a more passive role in booking, where they can keep the storyline going as long as there's money, as opposed to rushing to the ultimate destination in the hopes of placating a small portion of fans.

"I mean that's internet booking, that's why internet booking doesn't work," Bischoff chided, "because you're reacting to what the internet wants and what the internet says. Tony Khan, are you listening? That's why you don't listen to the internet and you go with what works. You discipline yourself, and you have a plan, and you stick with that plan."

Bischoff later added that Knight has an "amazingly bright future ahead of him" and also gave him some advice, to take whatever role he's given by WWE and to just "enjoy the ride" because it won't last forever.

