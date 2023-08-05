24 Of The 25 WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal Participants Revealed On Pre-Show Graphic
Almost all of the participants in the WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal, sponsored by Slim Jim, have been revealed, just hours before the match goes on.
On Friday Night's "SmackDown," L.A. Knight revealed a graphic with only a few participants, before announcing there would be 25 total Superstars in the ring. On the kickoff show to SummerSlam, a graphic with 24 out of 25 participants was shown, leaving room for one surprise.
The list of participants:
- Erik
- Ivar
- JD McDonagh
- Rick Boogs
- Otis
- Chad Gable
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Giovanni Vinci
- Ridge Holland
- Butch
- Sheamus
- Riddle
- Grayson Waller
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Bronson Reed
- Tommasso Ciampa
- Apollo Crews
- L.A. Knight
- Santos Escobar
- AJ Styles
- Miz
- Austin Theory
- Karrion Kross
- Cameron Grimes
Knight and Sheamus were the first two stars to be revealed for the match. As of the preshow, no stakes were given for the SummerSlam Battle Royal, with no indication of what the winner might receive. Slim Jim is now a "multi-layered" partner with WWE. More Slim Jim branding is expected across premium live events, including Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania 40.