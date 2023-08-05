24 Of The 25 WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal Participants Revealed On Pre-Show Graphic

Almost all of the participants in the WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal, sponsored by Slim Jim, have been revealed, just hours before the match goes on.

On Friday Night's "SmackDown," L.A. Knight revealed a graphic with only a few participants, before announcing there would be 25 total Superstars in the ring. On the kickoff show to SummerSlam, a graphic with 24 out of 25 participants was shown, leaving room for one surprise.

The list of participants:

Erik

Ivar

JD McDonagh

Rick Boogs

Otis

Chad Gable

Ludwig Kaiser

Giovanni Vinci

Ridge Holland

Butch

Sheamus

Riddle

Grayson Waller

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bronson Reed

Tommasso Ciampa

Apollo Crews

L.A. Knight

Santos Escobar

AJ Styles

Miz

Austin Theory

Karrion Kross

Cameron Grimes

Knight and Sheamus were the first two stars to be revealed for the match. As of the preshow, no stakes were given for the SummerSlam Battle Royal, with no indication of what the winner might receive. Slim Jim is now a "multi-layered" partner with WWE. More Slim Jim branding is expected across premium live events, including Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania 40.