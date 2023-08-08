Tyler Bate Wins (Then Relinquishes) Noam Dar's Counterfeit Heritage Cup On WWE NXT

Tyler Bate captured Noam Dar's (counterfeit) Heritage Cup Championship on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" in the fifth round of a Heritage Rules match, but he wasn't the fake champion for long. Later in the same episode, Nathan Frazer (holder of the actual Heritage Cup) convinced Bate to give his new prize back to Dar, and also agreed to give Dar a match for the real Cup at "WWE NXT" Heatwave in two weeks, on the condition that Dar admitted the second cup wasn't the real one, which Dar begrudgingly did.

During the match, Bate got the first fall in the second round, via pinfall, while Dah tapped out Bate with a knee bar in the fourth. Despite Dar refusing to immediately release the knee bar once the bell rang, Bate was able to battle back in the fifth round and get the win, reversing a roll-up attempt and pinning Dar for the win and the Heritage Cup Championship.

This exceptionally strange storyline began when Frazer defeated Dar's fellow Meta-Four member, Oro Mensah, for the original Heritage Cup, despite the fact that it was held at the time by Dar. The loss of the Cup sent Dar into a catatonic state, which the rest of Meta-Four only managed to snap him out of by producing a second, fake Cup. Sadly, Dar didn't relapse upon losing the counterfeit Cup and ended up tracking down Bate backstage, where Bate ultimately gave it back.