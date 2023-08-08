Traci Brooks Heaps Praise On Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Division

Traci Brooks, one of the original Impact Wrestling Knockouts, is impressed with the modern day Knockouts division. Most of Brooks' Impact work occurred during her original run which ended in 2012, but she has resurfaced on-screen a few times. Most recently, Brooks stood in the corner of her husband, Frankie Kazarian, as he battled Eddie Edwards at Slammiversary last month.

During an episode of "GAW TV," Brooks described the differences between the locker room of her initial run and that of today's. While Brooks says the Impact locker room has always been "awesome," she believes the Knockouts division has deeply evolved in comparison to the company's early days.

"When I debuted in TNA in 2003, I had to attack the cage dancer and dance sexy in said cage," Brooks began. "Now, fast forward to Slammiversary last year, the girls were doing Queen of the Mountain and jumping off the cage doing suplexes and moonsaults and stuff, so they took what we created and just ran with it. They didn't drop the ball. They have run with it and surpassed and broke glass ceilings and have done [great]." Brooks says she respects the Knockouts deeply.

"I don't want to mess with any of them," she said, celebrating that Impact has presented the women as stars. "They all get to be who they are and who they want to be. I think back in our day, we always were forced to be maybe a little sexy –that stereotypical sexy." Brooks said that women were directed to flirtatiously bend over the ropes like WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler, but now management is much more open to the wrestlers being themselves.

"The locker room is incredible," she gushed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "GAW TV" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.