WWE Legend Ric Flair Describes Being Inside Kid Rock's House: 'His Place Is Too Much'

There are some things that are too much, even for the "stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin'" sons of a gun of the world, and apparently, to Ric Flair, that's musician Kid Rock's home in Nashville.

Speaking on the "This Past Weekend" podcast with comedian Theo Von, Flair said he knows fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock "really well" after Von said he was recently shooting at the rocker's home. "The Nature Boy" called his place "too much."

"It's a replica of the White House," Flair said. "I thought it was like a warehouse. Yeah, he's got a god darn production studio in there. All his collected cars, and I mean, two bars, a church, 600 acres of prime land."

Von described it as "like the capital of the south, in a way." He feels that the house is like a big arena and the 52-year-old musician could even get married and divorced, right on his own property with all its amenities.

Kid Rock has been involved with WWE numerous times over the years, and most recently, narrated the cold open introduction for SummerSlam, which was held at Ford Field in Detroit, which is his hometown. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 as that year's celebrity inductee. The star most recently appeared on WWE in an infamous viral moment at 2022's SummerSlam, where he was seen kissing a woman in the audience and giving the middle finger to the camera.