Ric Flair Shares His Admiration For WWE Star Mike The Miz Mizanin

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin joined WWE after participating in the 2004 "WWE Tough Enough" competition. Since then, "The A-Lister" has put together a long list of achievements in the Stamford-based promotion, including winning the WWE Championship on two occasions. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his praise for the WrestleMania 27 main eventer while speaking on the "This Past Weekend" podcast.

"He's a great kid, man," Flair said. "He's a guy that really cares for the business, man. And they s**t on him when he started ... They gave him a tough time. That's b******t. The guys that bully, I got no time for that. But he's a wonderful kid, and he's made the most of it. And I'm going to tell you the truth. Whatever they hand him, he makes work."

"It's a gift," Flair continued. "Whatever they hand him, he goes. He doesn't complain. If he does, I'm not aware of it. And so damn respectful. He's a great kid."

Miz — who went back and forth on the microphone with LA Knight this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" — never got the chance to face "The Nature Boy" in a one-on-one bout. However, they have shared the screen together, with Flair being involved in various "Miz TV" segments over the years.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "This Past Weekend" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.