AEW's Anna Jay Says WWE Stars Inspired Her To Get Into Wrestling, Talks Early Training

During a recent appearance on "Busted Open," AEW star Anna Jay revealed how she got her start in pro wrestling.

"So I grew up watching it like most people who get into wrestling," Jay said. "My dad was a huge wrestling fan so he would be watching it every week, tuning in, and my brothers — it was kind of a joke — neither of them would sit down and watch it with him, but I would and I loved it. I kept telling my parents every week, 'This is something I really want to do,' and surprisingly, they were like, 'Okay, if you really want to, then you should go for it.'"

Jay attended college for one year while trying to figure out what her path into wrestling would look like.

"I met a family friend named Glacier from WCW and he told me he was opening up a school with QT Marshall in Atlanta called The Nightmare Factory, but it was called the Power Factory then. He invited me to come check it out and see if it was something I really wanted to do. So I went to a camp and I loved it. I never even stepped foot in the ring, but I watched everything and loved it and the environment. I was like, 'You know what, this is something I really want to do.' So I finished the semester of school, moved to Atlanta, and started training."