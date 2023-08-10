Bruce Prichard Praises WWE's Sean X-Pac Waltman For Jerry Jarrett Briefcase Prank

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman once helped play a prank on the late Jerry Jarrett. Current WWE executive Bruce Prichard detailed the mischievous act while speaking on the "Something to Wrestle" podcast.

"So we ran high schools for TVs [TV tapings] and things of that nature for a long time," Prichard said. "Jerry Jarrett was one day traveling with me, Vince [McMahon], and Pat [Patterson], and [he] made the definitive statement, 'Well, I have never been ribbed.' Pat and I looked at each other like, 'Really? Never?' 'Never. No one's ever ribbed me.' 'Well, that's amazing.'

"Somehow, that quote got out. I mean, I might have mentioned it to somebody. Pat and I might have talked about it.

"And we were in a high school, so you're using the gym and everything, and there was a coach's office that was Vince's office, and in it was a desk that was bolted to the floor. So this desk, you could not budge it. It's bolted to the floor. Couldn't move. We all left our stuff in there, and I'll be damned if somehow Jerry Jarrett's briefcase, somehow, someway — and I, on my children's head, I did not do it — but somehow his stuff got handcuffed, padlocked, and chained to this desk."