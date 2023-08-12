Bruce Prichard Discusses Sean Waltman's Role In WCW's NWO & WWE's DX Factions

Later that night, Waltman would help New Age Outlaws capture the WWE Tag Team Championship to officially join DX. Subsequently, WWE closed the gap with WCW in the Monday Night Wars, and it wasn't long until Vince McMahon's promotion surged ahead in the ratings battle. Reflecting on the same, Prichard credited Waltman for "being an important ingredient" in the second coming of DX, but disagreed with Eric Bischoff's recent comments that X-Pac was "the shot in the arm" that WWE needed to beat WCW in the ratings.

"I think it was timing and just the overall combination," Prichard said. "It wasn't any one person. I think we would have done just the same [ratings] without him. I think having him definitely added big time to DX and to the product, but I don't know if that [Waltman's WWE return] was the turning point. I think it was the way we handled it, the invasions we did — in a non-traditional way that DX was presented in and the things they did."

As for Waltman's run with nWo — as Syxx Pac — Waltman once again credited Waltman for adding value to a faction but downplayed his importance to its fabric. "To me, the nWo was The Outsiders and Hulk [Hogan]," Prichard stressed. "Everybody else was just ... too many additions and too much gaga. I mean, everybody else. So, if the nWo remained those guys [Hogan, Nash, and Hall] maybe with Bischoff, then blow that up — but when you're blowing up less significant talent, it just keeps meaning less.

Similarly, Prichard suggested that the three-person DX of Chyna, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H was superior to the later iteration involving Waltman.

"When the group you love in DX changes so many times, it means less. Every time, you change it, it means less."