CMLL Announces Full Card For 90th Anniversary Show

Before WrestleMania, Starrcade, All In, Wrestle Kingdom, or TripleMania, there was the CMLL Anniversary Show. Beginning on September 21, 1934, when the promotion was called EMLL (Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre), the CMLL Anniversary Show, also known as the Aniversario, is the oldest major wrestling show in the business today. And for the milestone 90th edition of the big show, CMLL is going big to make it special, with not one, but two Apuesta (mask vs. mask, hair vs. hair) matches.

Announced last night on "CMLL Informa," and confirmed on social media, the 90th CMLL Anniversary show will be headlined by Dragon Rojo Jr. vs. Templario in a mask vs. mask match. The semi-main event will consist of a hair vs. hair match, with either Averno taking on Ultimo Guerrero or Volador Jr. battling Angel de Oro Jr. The match will be determined earlier in the night, with Volador and Oro battling Guerrero and Averno in tag team action, with the winning team advancing to the hair match.

🇲🇽 CARTEL OFICIAL DEL 90 ANIVERSARIO DEL CMLL

¡Llegó el momento! Estas son las batallas que conformarán La Fiesta Máxima de la Lucha Libre. 📍Arena México

🗓️ Sábado 16 de Septiembre '23

Arena México
Sábado 16 de Septiembre '23
5:00 p.m.

While Volador, Oro, Guerrero, and Averno are all long-time CMLL headliners, with Volador and Guerrero having headlined the Anniversary Show in the past, the main event spot will represent the biggest match in the careers of Templario, a 31-year-old rising star, and Rojo, a 40-year-old journeyman luchador.