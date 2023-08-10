Natalya Wants These WWE Stars To Join Her In An All-Women Faction

With the success of The Bloodline and Judgment Day in WWE over the past few years, everyone in the promotion seems to be getting a bit of stable fever. And you can add Natalya to the list, as the long-time WWE veteran told "Minnesota Sports with Mackey and Judd" that it's something she is definitely considering.

"I've been thinking about it myself," Natalya said. "What's so great about stables is they have strength in numbers. When you look at AJ Styles and the Good Brothers and Mia Yim, you look at the Viking Raiders, you look at even Otis and Gable and Maxxine. Having strength in numbers, having a stable, it is so cool when a girl is involved in a stable, because then you can have different pairings and different matches, and things you've never seen. But there's strength in numbers, but what stables do also, they allow more people to get on TV."

As for who she would like to have in her stable, Natalya would eschew more established talent in favor of grouping up with some of the younger, up-and-coming women's stars from "WWE NXT."

"I'm always about building and developing new talent. So for me, if I was to have a faction, I would have Roxxane Perez from NXT, Cora Jade, Tiffany [Stratton], and Jacy Jayne would be somebody really great to have in a faction. I would like all those girls to be in a faction with me, in a first-ever all-female faction."

