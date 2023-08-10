Kofi Kingston Opens Up About WWE Raw Return & Emotions He & Xavier Woods Felt

Back in March, Kofi Kingston suffered an ankle injury that later required surgery. After a five-month hiatus from the ring, Kingston finally returned to the squared circle alongside fellow New Day member Xavier Woods on Monday's "WWE Raw." Together, the duo defeated the Viking Raiders. Reflecting on his return, Kingston admits that he experienced some nervousness, but overall, he's thrilled to get back into his weekly rhythm of wrestling.

"It felt incredible, it felt amazing. It was weird because when me and Woods walked into the building, we both got almost like this anxiety, just walking in and being back into the fold," Kingston told WWE's "The Bump." "I have never been out of action for as long as I was. I think it was almost five months to the day. I think I got hurt on March 3. Then I had my surgery on [March 16] ... I've just not been out for that long, so it was a little bit strange to be back in the fold and in the locker room."

"Of course, everything, it's always business as usual," Kingston continued. "The world goes on when you're not there in terms of WWE. But it felt good. It felt good to be just back home. So [I'm] definitely excited to be back. Myself and Woods, we are looking forward to re-infecting the WWE Universe with the power of positivity." Following Kingston's injury, Woods entered into a brief singles program, which included a shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship. Shortly after that, Woods disappeared from WWE programming until Kingston was medically cleared. Now, Kingston and Woods are ready to reinvigorate WWE fans and presumably reinsert themselves into the tag team title picture.

