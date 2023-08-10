D-Von Dudley Assesses Team 3D's Wrestling Legacy, Names Favorite Title Reign

While Team 3D (aka The Dudley Boyz) may be the most decorated tag team of all time, D-Von doesn't necessarily believe they are the greatest of all time. In further assessing their legacy, D-Von clarified that Team 3D were the best tag team of their era.

'We always thought that the Road Warriors were the greatest tag team in the history of the business," he said. "You have teams like the Hart Foundation, the British Bulldogs, the Midnight Express, the Rock 'n' Roll Express, Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard]. You have all these great tag teams that have come before us. What I like to say is, when people ask me, they go, 'Do you consider yourself the greatest tag team of all time?' And I'm gonna be honest with you, I tell them 'No," D-Von said.

When contemplating the question, D-Von said he likes to make a comparison to legends of the NBA, such as Michael Jordan, Julius Erving (Dr. J), and LeBron James, whom he considers to be the best basketball players of a particular timeframe.

"For the '60s and the '70s, Dr. J was the man," he said. 'Then you took Michael Jordan in the '80s and '90s and maybe early 2000, even when he was with the Wizards, and Michael Jordan reigned supreme. There was nobody better than Jordan. But now you come to this new generation, you have LeBron James ... And so, in my opinion, I think that for the era that you grew up in, the era that you're in, I like to say that we're the greatest tag team of our era."