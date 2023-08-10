D-Von Dudley Assesses Team 3D's Wrestling Legacy, Names Favorite Title Reign
Earlier today, Impact Wrestling announced that Team 3D (Bully Ray & D-Von Dudley) will be reuniting as they appear on the 1,000th episode of "Impact," which is set to air on September 14. Ahead of their special appearance, D-Von has taken some time to reflect on the duo's accomplishments inside the ring, including their two-dozen tag team title reigns across companies like WWE, ECW, WCW, and Impact. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," D-Von first revealed which of their reigns was his favorite.
"I think it would have to be our first title reign [which occurred in ECW]," D-Von said. "I had never been in an organization before except for an independent organization. And then to be in ECW, and to be a part of that family, and to be a part of so many greats that have walked through that door, that have won the tag team titles, and to be able to be in there with people like The Eliminators, John Kronus and Perry Saturn, and to be taught and helped along the way by those two and to actually have them pass the torch to us, that right there holds precedence over a lot of the title reigns that we had, because again, that was a very special time. That helped put Bubba and I on the map when we wrestled The Eliminators and beat them for the title. So that one holds a very significant part for me in my heart."
The Legacy Of Team 3D
While Team 3D (aka The Dudley Boyz) may be the most decorated tag team of all time, D-Von doesn't necessarily believe they are the greatest of all time. In further assessing their legacy, D-Von clarified that Team 3D were the best tag team of their era.
'We always thought that the Road Warriors were the greatest tag team in the history of the business," he said. "You have teams like the Hart Foundation, the British Bulldogs, the Midnight Express, the Rock 'n' Roll Express, Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard]. You have all these great tag teams that have come before us. What I like to say is, when people ask me, they go, 'Do you consider yourself the greatest tag team of all time?' And I'm gonna be honest with you, I tell them 'No," D-Von said.
When contemplating the question, D-Von said he likes to make a comparison to legends of the NBA, such as Michael Jordan, Julius Erving (Dr. J), and LeBron James, whom he considers to be the best basketball players of a particular timeframe.
"For the '60s and the '70s, Dr. J was the man," he said. 'Then you took Michael Jordan in the '80s and '90s and maybe early 2000, even when he was with the Wizards, and Michael Jordan reigned supreme. There was nobody better than Jordan. But now you come to this new generation, you have LeBron James ... And so, in my opinion, I think that for the era that you grew up in, the era that you're in, I like to say that we're the greatest tag team of our era."