Team 3D Reunion Announced For Impact 1000: Here's What We Know

Team 3D is reuniting in Impact for the first time since 2014.

Impact Wrestling announced via "Busted Open Radio" on Thursday that Bully Ray and Devon, collectively known as Team 3D, will appear on the 1,000th episode of "Impact" on September 14. The special episode will be taped on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

Team 3D has a rich history in TNA/Impact as they were the inaugural TNA World Tag Team Champions in 2007. Devon also became a two-time TNA Television Champion, while Ray is a former two-time World Heavyweight Champion. They were inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame in 2014 before returning to WWE for a year-long run.

They had their last tag team match thus far at a House of Glory event in 2016 to compete in four-way Tag Team Championship match also involving The Hardys, Private Party, and the winning team of Angel Ortiz and Mike Draztik. As The Dudley Boyz, they appeared on WWE programming in 2018 ahead of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that year. Devon resigned from his WWE producer job this past January, while Ray has been active in Impact again since last October.

In 2021, Devon explained that the two were at different points in their careers considering he was a WWE producer, while Ray remained active in the ring. Earlier this year, Devon clarified that there is no heat between himself and his long-time tag team partner.

Impact 1000 will also feature appearances from Awesome Kong and The Beautiful People's Angelina Love and Velvet Sky. It remains to be seen what role these legends will play during the momentous episode.