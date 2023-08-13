Natalya Recalls Training Ronda Rousey And Getting Promo Tips From WWE Hall Of Famer

Natalya Neidhart is the granddaughter of Stu Hart, who was not only a legendary wrestler but a legendary trainer as well, and she has inherited her grandfather's love of shaping minds.

"I love when people come train with us," Natalya said on "Minnesota Sports with Mackey and Judd" when talking about her "dungeon," which honor's the famous Hart Family Dungeon in which her grandfather trained young wrestlers in quite a harsh atmosphere. Natalya's Dungeon, though, is a much more collaborative place.

"Ronda Rousey, before she ever came to WWE, I worked with her," said Nattie. The former Divas Champion said that Rousey was determined to pick up the business as quickly as possible. Liv Morgan, Shotzi, Angelo Dawkins, and STARDOM wrestlers, are a few of the others that have been welcomed to her dungeon.

"It's not just about the in-ring stuff," Natalya continued, saying that she's had WWE Hall of Famer Edge give her promo advice. "I can call Edge up and go, 'Hey, can you help me with this promo?'" The former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion said Edge recently spent an hour on the phone with Natalya to help her with a promo.

Retirement seems far from Natalya's mind. The WWE superstar is still very much active, but the Hart Family member has been wrestling long enough to create a body of work that she's grown extremely proud of.

"I'm not one to toot my own horn, but sometimes you gotta step back and go, 'Hey, I'm really proud of you,'" Natalya said last month in an interview.