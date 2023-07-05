Natalya On Being Proud Of Her Body Of Work In WWE

Natalya stated that she didn't want to come across as though she was bragging by talking about her accomplishments, and shared that the support from her fellow performers has made the experience very special. Prior to this week, the WWE veteran's confidence seems to have been shaken.

"When I think about the match that I had with Rhea on Monday night, you know — I went into that match — for the last month or so, my confidence had been rocked," Natalya said. "After Night of Champions and Saudi Arabia, it was just a really hard time for me, because I was starting to feel like maybe I wasn't good enough. Maybe I couldn't hang. And then going into that match and performing at that level, I just stopped and reminded everybody not only have I fought to be here and have the right to be here, but I can hang at the very highest level."

Natalya stated that not only could she stand up with the best women the company has to offer, but she can help bring them to their most enjoyable matches for the fans. Looking ahead, the 41-year-old veteran of the Hart Dungeon doesn't seem to be contemplating retirement any time soon.

"I'm very, very excited to see where I go from here, because now it's like, 'Natty's back,'" Natalya continued. "It's time for me to be at the top of the game again. I am a top-level performer in WWE, so I was really happy that I could show that."

