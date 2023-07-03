Rhea Ripley Successfully Defends World Women's Title Against Natalya On WWE Raw

For the second time, Rhea Ripley has successfully defended the WWE Women's World Championship against Natalya. On "WWE Raw," Ripley met Natalya in the ring in a much more competitive match than their bout at Night of Champions. After the match, Ripley continued beating down Natalya before WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez ran in to make the save.

The pair saving Natalya from Ripley could set up a program between Ripley and either Morgan or Rodriguez. A few weeks ago on "Raw," Rodriguez briefly confronted Ripley backstage before losing her Money in the Bank qualifying match to Trish Stratus. History is also in place with Ripley and Morgan, who were tag team partners before Ripley joined the Judgement Day.

The match with Natalya marked Ripley's first defense of the Women's World Championship, and televised match in general, in over a month. Her last defense was her match with Natalya at Night of Champions.