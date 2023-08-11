MJF, Lucha Brothers, Wardlow Among AEW Stars Roderick Strong Wants To Wrestle

Roderick Strong has registered wins against the likes of Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia since his AEW debut, starting off his stint in the company with a 2-1 singles record and a 3-1 overall record. With Strong also involved in a storyline with his best friend, Adam Cole, and AEW World Champion MJF, AEW appears to be fully invested in utilizing the former ROH World Champion as a weekly presence on its programming.

Strong has locked horns with a number of wrestlers on the current AEW roster during his time in "WWE NXT" and ROH, and has, therefore, set his sights on wrestlers he has never crossed paths with in previous years. In a recent interview with "AEW Unrestricted," Strong was asked to list off several first-time opponents he sees as potential future rivals in AEW.

"Pentagon, Rey Fenix, Action Andretti," Strong responded. "It's funny because sometimes I'm so focused on some of the things I've done, but it's so different now — I'm so different. For example, me and Bryan [Danielson] wrestling now would be substantially different than it was before [in ROH]."

Strong admitted that he would be open to revisiting old rivalries against the likes of CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and The Young Bucks since they've all evolved as performers since their last encounters. He proceeded to name a few more younger wrestlers that pique his interest.

"MJF, definitely. I want to see what he's all about," Strong said of the AEW World Champion. "He likes to say what he's all about, so we'll see, right?"

"Big Bill is also someone I never worked with," Strong continued. "Honestly, just watching him there, [I'm] such a big fan. His story, too, is crazy, so to see him overcome that kind of stuff ... my mom is also a recovering addict. Wardlow is another one I'd like to work with."