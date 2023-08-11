WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blayze Sends Emotional Message To Izzy Moreno

Tomorrow night, Izzy Moreno officially makes the transition from superfan to professional wrestler. Moreno, who was previously known as the number-one supporter for Bayley during her "WWE NXT" days, will now move to the other side of the barricade as she makes her professional wrestling debut against "Top Tier" Jazmin Allure at Mission Pro Wrestling's Boiling Point event in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of Moreno's debut match, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze delivered an emotional message to the young performer.

"Dear Izzy, Watching you at a young age and grow with such passion and determination it warms my heart to see you excel having your dream Come true. I am proud of you. I am your fan," Blayze tweeted. "Now go kick some Mission Pro ass! Good luck. Oh by the way what is your finish?"

Blayze wasn't the only name to send their regards to Moreno, though. WWE Grand Slam Champion Bayley echoed similar sentiments, while also jokingly vowing to disown Moreno if she lost her first match.

"If you couldn't tell by this past Saturday at #Summerslam, I BREED CHAMPIONS," Bayley tweeted in reference to IYO SKY's successful Money in the Bank cash-in. "Enjoy every second of this weekend @ItsIzzyMania. I'm proud to see how far you've come. (Please don't lose or I'll disown you so quick)."

The bout between Moreno and Allure was first set up in the aftermath of Allure's match against Mission Pro Wrestling Champion Jennacide at the company's True Colors event on June 10. Following Allure's loss to Jennacide, Moreno kindly offered her friendship bracelet to lighten her spirits. While Allure initially accepted the bracelet, she soon blindsided Moreno with an attack from behind. Now, the two will go one-on-one this Saturday.